Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Microwave Steriliser Starter Set

SCF277/01
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes* Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes* Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set

    SCF277/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

    Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set

    Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

    Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

    Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

    Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set

    Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

    Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all unmapped
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      Ultra-fast steriliser, easy to use

      • Classic
      Just add water, load and place in the microwave

      Just add water, load and place in the microwave

      Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

      Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

      Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

      The Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser has been designed to fit most microwaves on the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra steriliser for at the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.

      Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

      Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

      Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

      Side grips close the lid securely

      Side grips close the lid securely

      The microwave steriliser has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the steriliser out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the steriliser safely.

      Holds six Philips Avent bottles

      Holds six Philips Avent bottles

      Despite its small size, it is the only microwave steriliser that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilisers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser allows you to sterilise a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilising breast pumps.

      Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

      Sterilising is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Steriliser uses the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilisation Time
        2 min at 1100-1850 W, 4 min at 850-1000 W, 6 min at 500-800 W
        Water capacity
        200 ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm
        Weight
        740  g

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Microwave steam steriliser
        1  pcs
        Classic Bottle 4 oz
        2  pcs
        Classic Bottle 9 oz
        2  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Measuring jug
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0–6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • 2 min at 1100-1850 W, 4 min at 850-1000 W, 6 min at 500-800 W.

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.