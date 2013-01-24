Designed for comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits
Designed for comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits
Electronic memory learns and, at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.
Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.
In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also be operated using battery power or it can convert to a manual pump, for total flexibility.
The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
Power
Country of origin
What is included
SCF155/06
SCF152/02
SCF156/01
SCF157/02