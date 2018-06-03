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Discontinued

Philips AventComfort Single electric breast pump

SCF332

4.4

| (64) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

More comfort, more milk naturally

When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Breast pump with soft massage cushion

More comfort, more milk naturally

  • Natural

  • Includes 4oz bottle

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

Soft massage cushion with warm feel

Soft massage cushion with warm feel

Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

64

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2

03/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A must have

This product has been such a lifesaver for me. It’s sometimes a struggle for moms in general to breastfeed however this product has made it so much easier. It’s easy to use and very convenient. Would highly recommend. Also Being electric made it so much easier to use than a manual one, and as a person who doesn't particularly like expressing, it made the whole process a lot easier.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump

13/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wonderful product.

Excellent product, made the whole breastfeeding journey easier for those that need to express as well. I have tried many different models of breast pumps over the years and this was definately the best I have used. Being electric made it so much easier to use than a manual one, and as a person who doesn't particularly like expressing, it made the whole process a lot easier. Definately worth the investment. The professional support service offered with the product is another bonus.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support

11/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is very easy to use

I found this pump to be great to either use when feeding or alone. It wasn't distracting for my little one at all and produced a good amount of milk in a short space of time. I would highly recommend this pump to my other new mum friends and is well worth the money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011