Search terms

1
Troubleshooting & support

Philips Avent
Electric breast pump

Model number

SCF395/11

See this product in our online shop
SCF395/11 Philips Avent Electric breast pump
Quick links

Get the most out of your product

Support Video

Troubleshooting & repair

Is your product not working as it should? Find the solution here.

Choose subject
Specify your issue
Back to other questions
Back to other questions

Manuals & Documentation

Register your product

  • Keep track of your product warranty coverage
  • Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers
  • Get easy access to product support

Register now

Popular parts and accessories for this product

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Suggested products

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Track your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      *

      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

      What does this mean?
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.