    Ultimate protection for your breast milk

    Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilised for immediate use. See all benefits

      Ultimate protection for your breast milk

      6-oz/180-ml breast milk storage bags

      • Storage
      • Pre-sterilised
      • 25 bags
      Secure, leak-proof double-zip seal

      Pre-sterilised bag with tamper-proof seal

      Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual-layer bag

      Wide opening for easy filling and pouring

      The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self-standing

      Bags lie flat for easy storage

      Bags lie flat for easy storage in freezer or fridge

      This bag is made of BPA-free material

      This bag is made of BPA-free material

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Bag
        25  pcs

      • Capacity

        Bag
        6 oz/180 ml

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA-free*
        Yes
        PET/PE
        Yes

      • Design

        Easy to use
        Wide, sturdy opening
        Secure
        Tamper-evident seal
        Sturdy
        Self-standing bag
        Ultimate protection
        Reinforced seams

      • Features

        Leak proof
        Secure double zip
        Material
        Durable, dual-layer bag
        Pre-sterilised
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Height
        25.6  cm
        Width
        9.9  cm

