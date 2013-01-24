Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space-saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For safe storage and transport
Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge or freezer.
Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out
The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.
