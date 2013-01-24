Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Classic PES baby bottle

SCF660/27
Avent
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • Good feeding, good sleeping Good feeding, good sleeping Good feeding, good sleeping
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Classic PES baby bottle

    SCF660/27
    Find support for this product

    Good feeding, good sleeping

    Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behaviour in babies. The Philips Avent Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.** See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Classic PES baby bottle

    Good feeding, good sleeping

    Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behaviour in babies. The Philips Avent Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.** See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all classic-plus-baby-bottles
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Good feeding, good sleeping

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night**

      • 2 Bottles
      • 4 oz/125 ml
      • Newborn flow teat
      • 0m+
      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**

      Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

      Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

      As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

      Five different teat flow rates are available

      Five different teat flow rates are available

      Five different teat flow rates are available.

      This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

      This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

      Only three components for ease of cleaning

      The Philips Avent feeding bottle consists of only three components for ease of cleaning and has a dome cap for hygienic storage and transportation. In a randomised clinical trial the design of the Philips Avent bottle was compared with another leading brand over a 12-month period. The maternal satisfaction in terms of ease of cleaning (p=0.0.0.04) and ease of assembly (p=0.02) was significantly better with the Philips Avent bottle.

      Honey-coloured BPA-Free PES material for extra durability

      This BPA-Free bottle is made of honey-coloured PES material for extra durability

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA-free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Advanced Classic Bottle
        2  pcs

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        125  oz
        Material
        • BPA free
        • Highly durable

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        One piece valve

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0-6 months
        • 0–6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • *A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
            • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.