2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
1 Bottle
4oz/125ml
Newborn flow nipple
0m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.6
of 5
36
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Katelynm8
16/12/2021
South Africa
Amazing features
I chose Avent because it is a neat bottle and baby feed are completed with neatness the no leak ability is wonderful I Don have to keep cleaning baby and I can leave him with it it doesn't leak
Pros
No leak or dripping of milk, small n compact
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-15
Janelicious
12/12/2021
South Africa
A must have bottle for babies
Best product to have for new born, I really loved it, and I always tell my friends and family about it
Pros
Very good product, can put hot water
Cons
Price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-12
Cole1103
08/12/2021
South Africa
Best anti colic bottle
Its eliminates all the bubbles before thr baby can even drink iits a absolute must for all babies.. No air entering our babies little tummies anymore. Love it
Pros
Eliminates all the air bubbles
Cons
Bottle is not so attractive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-12-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-12-08
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.