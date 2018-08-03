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    Shaver S9000 Prestige Replacement shaving heads

    SH98/70

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Prestige.

    See all benefits

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Replacement shaving heads

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    Join the Philips family

    Reset your shaver to new

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • NanoTech Precision Blades
    • Fits SP981X, SP982X and SP986X
    Replacement heads for S9000 Prestige

    Replacement heads for S9000 Prestige

    SH98 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers S9000 Prestige with rounded shape heads (SP981X, SP982X and SP986X). They are not compatible with the angular shaped shavers S9000 Prestige (SP983X, SP984X, SP987X and SP988X), which use the successor SH91 instead. The SH91 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers S9000 Prestige, angular and rounded shape heads.

    Simple replacement

    Simple replacement

    1. Pull off the top plate of shaving unit. 2. Replace with new shaving head bracket solution. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

    The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

    The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

    The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.

    Extra strong and sharp blades for ultimate closeness

    Extra strong and sharp blades for ultimate closeness

    Get an extremely close shave with the Philips S9000 Prestige electric shaver. With NanoTech precision blades of long-lasting sharpness, your hair will be cut with the highest levels of precision for refined results.

    Fewer shaving passes. Less skin discomfort.

    Fewer shaving passes. Less skin discomfort.

    Get a highly efficient shave, even on longer beards. This Philips shaver has wider, rounder openings that catch more hair per pass, and prevent you from having to repeatedly shave the same area.

    Effortlessly glides over your skin

    Effortlessly glides over your skin

    The shaver S9000 Prestige features anti-friction SkinComfort rings, which result in superb and effortless gliding across your skin.

    Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

    Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

    The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      Fits SP981X, SP982X and SP986X
      Shaving heads per packaging
      3

    • Accessories

      Bracket
      Fully assembled bracket
    Badge-D2C

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