Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong, long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.
To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips s9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.
Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency, Philips' most advanced digital motor ensures a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.
The Philips S9000 Prestige features our Superb SkinGlide coating for an extremely smooth shave. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.
Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.
The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalize your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.
The 360-D+ Flexing heads on this Philips electric shaver follow the contours of your face, catching even difficult hairs for a smoother shave.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your mustache and sideburns extra definition with the SmartClick precision trimmer.
The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch with a Qi charging pad and accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.
Clean your shaver quickly and thoroughly. Simply pop open the shaving head and rinse it under running water.
Use the Qi charging pad to fully charge your shaver in three hours. This wireless shaver runs on a powerful, lithium-ion battery designed for power and longevity.
