1000 Series Garment steamer
Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics
The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions.
The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.
Continuous steam up to 32g/min
The steam engine produces 32g/min of powerful continuous steam to easily de-wrinkle your garments.
Multiple steam settings for better results
Set your preferred steam setting between low and high for ideal results on different fabrics.
Compact design for easy storage
Thanks to the compact design of the base and the collapsible pole, the steamer can be easily stored after use
45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time
Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.
Safe on all ironable fabrics
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments
Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.
Adjustable single pole for various height settings
The single pole can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.
Heat glove for extra protection
A heat-proof glove is included to protect your hand during steaming.
Calc management
Limescale management
Easy rinse
Technical specifications
Voltage
220-240
V Material steam plate
Plastic Pole(s)
Single pole Integrated wheels
No Power
1600 W Country of production
China Steam rate
32 g/min Steam boost
No Steam settings
2 Steam trigger
No Water tank
1.8L detachable Accessories
Glove
Design
Color
Desert green
Easy to use
Heat up time
45
minute(s) Safe on all ironable fabrics
Even delicates like silk Power cord length
1.5
m Hose length
1.33
m Iron dock
Yes, frontal, on top Automatic shut-off
No
Guarantee
General warranty
2 years
Size and weight
Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
35 x 34.7 x 42.7
cm Total weight with packaging
4.40
kg Dimensions of the steamplate
55.67 cm² Weight of the steamer head
270 g Total weight of the product
2.62 kg Product dimensions (W x H x L) stowed away
30.3 x 117.1 x 31.2 cm Product dimensions (W x H x L) fully extended
30.3 x 167.3 x 31.2 cm
*tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
