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  • Play your tunes and sing along
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  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along
  • Play your tunes and sing along

Wireless speaker

TAS2509WT/00

Play your tunes and sing along

Bring your own touch to your music with this fantastic Bluetooth karaoke speaker. Two karaoke microphones let you join in with the singing and even add cool effects to your voice. Different light display modes let you add some visuals too.

See all benefits

Play your tunes and sing along

  • 2 handy karaoke microphones

  • Colored light modes

  • 5W RMS output power

  • Soft, rubber carry handle

Includes two karaoke microphones

This Bluetooth speaker lets you sing to your tunes. Two wireless karaoke mics let you join in, dropping the vocals so you can accompany your music and even add fun effects like echo. Sing along with friends and make your music even more exciting!

6 vocal effects let you change your voice

Join in and change the sound of your vocals. The two wireless karaoke mics let you add 6 fun effects to your voice at the touch of a button. Choose between diva voice, female voice, male voice, child voice, monster voice and even professional mode!

Choose from 4 visual display modes

This great speaker features four multicoloured light modes so you can add some fun shapes and colours to your music. Choose between an assortment of display settings to see the speaker's screen light up with squares in different patterns and colours.

Technical Specifications

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