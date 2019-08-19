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    Wireless Headphone

    TAUH202BK/00

    Get your sounds on

    Epic playlists. The latest podcasts. These wireless on-ear headphones deliver crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it, and the ear cups fold flat. You get 15 hours play time. Plenty for the day. Or night.

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    Wireless Headphone

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    Get your sounds on

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    • Up to 15 hours play time
    • Compact folding

    15 hours play time. Plenty for the day. Or the night.

    You get 15 hours playtime, and the 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass. A full charge takes between two and three hours

    2-3 hour charging time.

    A full charge takes between two and three hours.

    32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.

    32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.

    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

    No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

    Flat-fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag

    The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.

    Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

    Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track. Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening. A simple button-press takes care of that.

    Soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort

    Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

    Compact fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag

    With their flat folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      10 mW
      Sensitivity
      102 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      4.2
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      16.5  cm
      Gross weight
      1.039  kg
      Height
      24  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 99521 8
      Nett weight
      0.5166  kg
      Tare weight
      0.5224  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      15  hour(s)
      Talk time
      10 hr
      Charging time
      3  hour(s)
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      240  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      160 hr
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      4.8  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 99521 1
      Gross weight
      0.284  kg
      Nett weight
      0.1722  kg
      Tare weight
      0.1118  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.5  cm
      Width
      16.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Weight
      0.145  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB cable

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      On-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20208 5

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