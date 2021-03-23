How do I clean my Philips Shaver?

Some of the latest Philips Shaver models have a one-touch open system (see image).



To clean these shavers, follow the steps below.

Switch on the shaver. Rinse the shaving unit under a warm tap. Switch off the shaver. Press the release button to open the shaving unit. Rinse the hair chamber under a warm tap. Rinse the shaving head holder under a warm tap. Carefully shake off excess water and let the shaving head holder air-dry completely. Close the shaving unit.

Watch the video below for cleaning instructions. This video belongs to the ranges: S1000, S3000 & S6000 and also to some new shavers from series S5000, S7000 & S9000 from production date after 2020.