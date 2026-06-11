2 year warranty
Your Lumea comes with various attachments, each of which is intended to be used on a particular area of the body. Don’t use the attachments on areas they are not intended for. Check your user manual to determine which attachments came with your specific Lumea model.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SC1997/00.
Is Philips Lumea safe for me and my skin?
Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?
IPL vs waxing or shaving: what are the benefits?
Is IPL safe to use at home?
Does IPL work on light hair?
Does IPL affect skin texture?
Does IPL help reduce razor bumps?
Can IPL help with strawberry skin?
Can IPL be used on hair growth caused by hormonal changes?
Can IPL help with ingrown hairs?
Do you need glasses when using an IPL device?
What does IPL feel like on the skin?
Is IPL painful compared to other hair removal methods?
How much time does an IPL treatment take?
Can IPL fit into a normal routine?
Is home IPL as effective as laser hair removal salons?
Are there side effects when using Philips Lumea?
Why does my Philips Lumea become warm during use?
Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?
How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?
How do I find the correct Philips Lumea light intensity for me?
At what age can I use Philips Lumea?
Is Philips Lumea suitable for all skin tones and body hair colors?
Is the flashing light of my Philips Lumea safe for my eyes?