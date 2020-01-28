Philips AVENT - Storing expressed milk

Your expressed milk can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours, or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Place it on the fridge shelf, rather than in the door, to ensure it is kept at a constant temperature.



After thawing, frozen breastmilk can be stored in the fridge for up to 12 hours. You can also use disposable cups for storing milk, but don’t forget to write the date on it so you know when it was expressed.