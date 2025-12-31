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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

17S4LAB/00

Sustainable productivity

The Philips LED backlit monitor with audio, and a PVC BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

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energy efficient LED display

Sustainable productivity

  • S Line

  • 17" (43.2 cm)

  • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

SmartContrast gives enhanced rich black details

SmartContrast gives enhanced rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

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