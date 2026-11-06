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Climate care

Climate care (8)

1 - 8 of 8 results
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  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
Desk Fans

CX1040/01
  • Strong airflow up to 3100 m³/h
  • Quiet cooling at 39 dB(A)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • Automatic rotation & tilting
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
Wall Fans

CX1050/01
  • Strong airflow up to 3100 m3/h
  • Quiet cooling at 44 dB(A) (1)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • 2 modes & timer for extra convenience
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
Desk Fans

CX1030/01
  • Strong airflow up to 2000 m³/h
  • Quiet cooling at 35 dB(A) (1)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • Automatic rotation & tilting
  • Head diameter 35 cm
View product
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater

Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
3000 Series

CX3120/01
  • Rapid 2 second heating
  • Whisper quiet at 24dB(A)
  • AI-powered for energy saving
  • Connected to the Air+ App
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  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater

Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
2000 Series

CX2120/01
  • Rapid 2 second heating
  • Whisper quiet at 24dB(A)
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  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series

Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
Tower Fan

CX7550/01
  • Powerful airflow at 2.440 m³/h
  • Ultra-quiet operation
  • Connected with Air+ app
  • Low energy consumption
  • DC motor
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  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series

Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
Tower Fan

CX5550/01
  • Strong airflow at 2.370 m3/h
  • Ultra-quiet operation
  • Low energy consumption
  • Remote control
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  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine

Philips Philips Genuine
Aroma pads

FY5100/00
  • Compatible with Philips Climate Care products
  • Lifespan of 24 months
  • In the box: 24 aroma pads
  • Original Philips aroma pads
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