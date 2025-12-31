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2 year warranty

All series

  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • ACP620
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • Ares, Ares 600, 600 Series, Komodo, Pedestal Fan, Stand Fan, Cooling Fan
  • ACP620

Discontinued

Series 600Pedestal Fan

ACP620/01

Powerful cooling, guaranteed

Experience powerful, quiet airflow for maximum cooling, with tailored comfort through 3 speeds and automatic rotation. Designed for quality and stability, this fan delivers refreshing comfort day after day.

See all benefits

Powerful cooling, guaranteed

  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h

  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)

  • Tiltable and oscillating

  • Head diameter 45 cm

Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

With airflow reaching up to 30 meters, this fan ensures a pleasant and refreshing breeze that keeps the whole room comfortable.

Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

"Provides a powerful cooling airflow of 3250 m3/h to quickly cool the entire room. Say goodbye to stagnant air and welcome a refreshing breeze that reaches every corner of your space. "

Quiet cooling at the lowest setting

Quiet cooling at the lowest setting

Enjoy a peaceful environment for work, reading, or sleep with a gentle breeze that won't disturb you. Operating at a quiet 40 dB(A) at the lowest setting, it provides comfort without noise, keeping your space calm and relaxing.

Technical Specifications

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