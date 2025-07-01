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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Series 600 Pedestal Fan
Discontinued
Support
ACP620/01
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All (6)
My Philips Fan is too loud
The front grille on my Philips Fan is dirty
My Philips Fan produces a strange smell
I cannot turn on/off my Philips Tower Fan
My Philips Fan makes an unusual noise when oscillating
My Philips Fan suddenly turns off
Contacting Philips
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