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Bodygroom Series 1000Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG1025

3.6

| (11) Reviews

Effortless body trim, safe even below the belt

The Series 1000 is designed specifically for body grooming and is ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go. It safely trims intimate hair and comes with a unique skin protection system.

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OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Bidirectional trimmer with skin protect guard

Effortless body trim, safe even below the belt

  • 1 click-on comb, 3mm

  • Includes 1 AA battery

Skin protection system guards while grooming your body

Skin protection system guards while grooming your body

The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive areas while body grooming. Allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.

Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

100% Showerproof body groomer

100% Showerproof body groomer

Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

11

Reviews

1

23/07/2018

South Africa

South Africa

Good for the tender areas

This body groomer is the best I have tried by far. Gives a very close shave in all the areas I needed it for without risk of cuts. The male xxx zone is a tough one to shave at the best of times.. with this I am able to shave very easily without incident. I am yet to try the clipper end as this was purchased purely for body grooming.

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1024/10 body groomer

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1024/10 body groomer

09/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Neat trimmer and trims neat

Just received the "Philips Bodygroom series 1000 body groomer BG105/10" and am more than pleased. Tried this out straight away and its so easy to use, it was perfect for down below, used the 3mm and 0.5mm guards and had no problems with pulling or nicks, everything now neat & tidy. the "skin protection system" works a treat, wish they had this on the other Body Groom product, wish this product had more/longer combs for other body areas. Would be great if it was rechargeable and had a travel case/pouch to keep everything safe, but this would put the price up

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards

30/06/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The only one to buy!

I have used quite a few products like BG105 but none of them was as gooad as this one. I cannot think of a single thing that I would dislike about this product. Definitely go ahead and buy it!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 