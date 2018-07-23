2 year warranty
BG1025
Effortless body trim, safe even below the belt
The Series 1000 is designed specifically for body grooming and is ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go. It safely trims intimate hair and comes with a unique skin protection system.
1 click-on comb, 3mm
Includes 1 AA battery
The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive areas while body grooming. Allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.
Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.
Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.
3.6
of 5
11
Reviews
Gary
23/07/2018
South Africa
Good for the tender areas
This body groomer is the best I have tried by far. Gives a very close shave in all the areas I needed it for without risk of cuts. The male xxx zone is a tough one to shave at the best of times.. with this I am able to shave very easily without incident. I am yet to try the clipper end as this was purchased purely for body grooming.
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1024/10 body groomer
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1024/10 body groomer
Jarra
09/07/2016
United Kingdom
Neat trimmer and trims neat
Just received the "Philips Bodygroom series 1000 body groomer BG105/10" and am more than pleased. Tried this out straight away and its so easy to use, it was perfect for down below, used the 3mm and 0.5mm guards and had no problems with pulling or nicks, everything now neat & tidy. the "skin protection system" works a treat, wish they had this on the other Body Groom product, wish this product had more/longer combs for other body areas. Would be great if it was rechargeable and had a travel case/pouch to keep everything safe, but this would put the price up
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards
Damian123
30/06/2015
United Kingdom
The only one to buy!
I have used quite a few products like BG105 but none of them was as gooad as this one. I cannot think of a single thing that I would dislike about this product. Definitely go ahead and buy it!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.