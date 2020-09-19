2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
2300 W
40 g/min continuous steam
140 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.6
of 5
44
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Eezy86
19/09/2020
South Africa
This a great product value for money
This is great iron. I have used different brands over the years and this iron I've been using the longest. I have it for over 2years now and it still works perfectly. I love that it glides over clothing. Even my delicate clothes are safe from burns. I love that you can steam your clothes while on a hanger.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2018-09-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2018-09-19
BrotherMan
19/09/2020
South Africa
Amazing Purchase
After my normal iron blew out on me I was forced to make better choices and thus that choice led me to Phillips. Since my purchase I've never had any nonsense or issues when using with water. The cord does not tangle and ironing is a breezy Eazy. I recommend it to all who wants reliability
Pros
Easy to use no fuss
Cons
Still looking
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-03-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-03-19
Dodo81
06/09/2020
South Africa
Excellent iron i ever used
I reccommended Phillips products to all my friends anf the use it. I never had to change it except when i needed another one for my other residence.
Pros
The power
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2018-09-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2018-09-06
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate