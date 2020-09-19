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  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2990/26

4.6

| (44) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

See all benefits

4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2300 W

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • 140 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

2300 W to heat up quickly

2300 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 140 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 140 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

44

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

3

19/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

This a great product value for money

This is great iron. I have used different brands over the years and this iron I've been using the longest. I have it for over 2years now and it still works perfectly. I love that it glides over clothing. Even my delicate clothes are safe from burns. I love that you can steam your clothes while on a hanger.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2018-09-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2018-09-19

19/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Amazing Purchase

After my normal iron blew out on me I was forced to make better choices and thus that choice led me to Phillips. Since my purchase I've never had any nonsense or issues when using with water. The cord does not tangle and ironing is a breezy Eazy. I recommend it to all who wants reliability

Pros

Easy to use no fuss

Cons

Still looking

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-03-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-03-19

06/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Excellent iron i ever used

I reccommended Phillips products to all my friends anf the use it. I never had to change it except when i needed another one for my other residence.

Pros

The power

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2018-09-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2018-09-06

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate