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  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9225/51

3.9

| (12) Reviews

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

See all benefits

With Rapid Air technology for the perfect results

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

  • Low fat fryer

  • Multicooker

  • White/silver, 800 g

  • + Baking acc.

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

Adjustable time and temperature control

Adjustable time and temperature control

Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

12

Reviews

2

10/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Mr

Second one purchased, very pleased with product. Baking aid is very useful.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

24/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great fried food with virtually no oil and no cooking smells

Bought more as a gadget rather than an essential, but after one use we found it quick odour free and that it produces crisp and fluffy fries.now used most days.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product allows you to enjoy healthy fried foods.

Your product allows anyone to produce a tasty healthy option for fried foods while saving energy cost compared to other cooking methods

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.