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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Viva Collection Airfryer
Discontinued
Support
HD9225/51
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All (12)
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
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