2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9350/94
Designed to last
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.
Metal
Spring lid
Light indicator
1.7 L
The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.
The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.
Food grade stainless steel metal parts (SUS304) to guarantee a safe and clean cup of water.
3.8
of 5
8
Reviews
Fran Tan 123
25/11/2023
United Kingdom
Lovely pour no drips !
This kettle has and incredible pour once you have tried it out you won’t want to go back to any other . Now about to buy one for a Christmas present !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Nyusoff
21/06/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent
Love all my Phillips product. Take bit longer to boil but does the job
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Culham
27/09/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Well designed kettle
This kettle is well designed and aesthetically pleasing. It pours well as it has a good sized spout with matching filter to match. Many kettles on the market have spouts and filters that are to restrictive when pouring water out. The switch with its illuminated blue light when the kettle is boiling water is a helpful indicator. The kettle is easy to fill and has level gauge which allows the level of water in the kettle to be seen and also has handy quantity markings.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
25% larger than regular Philips metal kettle HD9320