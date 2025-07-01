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Daily Collection Kettle
Discontinued
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HD9350/94
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All (3)
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
Boiled water from my Philips kettle tastes like metal
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
Contacting Philips
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