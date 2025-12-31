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Discontinued

Airstyler

HP4674/00

Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire

Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever

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Salon Airstylist Ion

Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire

  • 1000W

  • Ceramic

  • 4 attachments

1000W for professional results

1000W for professional results

This airstyler has a 1000W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

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