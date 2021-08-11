2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. Multiple heat and speed settings give the blow dry you want. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine.
2200W
ThermoProtect setting
with Volume Diffuser
Ionic Care
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
4.7
of 5
11
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Jen23
11/08/2021
South Africa
The best hairdryer I’ve had
Drying my long and thick hair has always been a mission but with this hairdryer, my hair is dry within minutes. Not only that but it also isn’t overly hot that it feels close to burning me. I also use it to warm myself and my clothes in winter which works so well.
Pros
Drys quickly, not overly bulky to transport
Cons
Perhaps not enough different settings
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced BHD170/40 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2021-04-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced BHD170/40 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2021-04-11
SapoM
31/03/2021
South Africa
Thermoprotect hairdryer
This is my ultimate favorite hairdryer ever, it doesn't burn and break my hair you can adjust the heat arg I love everything about it its the best I would recommend it for anyone looking to buy a hair dryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/00 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-02-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/00 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-02-29
Zozie
14/09/2020
South Africa
This is an amazing dryer
I recommend this brand of hairdryer as i have 1st hand experience with it, it doesnt have too much heat that breaks hair, instead it leaves my hair smooth and doesnt burn and break my hair love it!
Pros
Doesnt break my natural hair
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced BHD170/40 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-08-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced BHD170/40 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-08-14