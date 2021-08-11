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Discontinued

ThermoProtect IonicHairdryer

HP8232/08

4.7

| (11) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. Multiple heat and speed settings give the blow dry you want. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine.

See all benefits

with volume diffuser & 14mm styling nozzle.

Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

  • 2200W

  • ThermoProtect setting

  • with Volume Diffuser

  • Ionic Care

Cool Shot sets your style

Cool Shot sets your style

A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

11

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

11/08/2021

South Africa

South Africa

The best hairdryer I’ve had

Drying my long and thick hair has always been a mission but with this hairdryer, my hair is dry within minutes. Not only that but it also isn’t overly hot that it feels close to burning me. I also use it to warm myself and my clothes in winter which works so well.

Pros

Drys quickly, not overly bulky to transport

Cons

Perhaps not enough different settings

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced BHD170/40 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2021-04-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced BHD170/40 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2021-04-11

31/03/2021

South Africa

South Africa

Thermoprotect hairdryer

This is my ultimate favorite hairdryer ever, it doesn't burn and break my hair you can adjust the heat arg I love everything about it its the best I would recommend it for anyone looking to buy a hair dryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/00 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-02-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/00 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-02-29

14/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

This is an amazing dryer

I recommend this brand of hairdryer as i have 1st hand experience with it, it doesnt have too much heat that breaks hair, instead it leaves my hair smooth and doesnt burn and break my hair love it!

Pros

Doesnt break my natural hair

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced BHD170/40 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2019-08-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced BHD170/40 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2019-08-14

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