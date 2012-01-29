2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ5/31
Keep a close shave
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years
.
Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
BassBaby
29/01/2012
United Kingdom
HQ5 rubbish
Website very unclear as to what to order. What I have received doesn't work even after figuring out the useless installation instructions. I am going back to wet shaving
This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads
This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads