2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1366/03
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The Philips Hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
600W
metal bar
with beaker, whisk, chopper
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
To blend food in seconds.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Lizziej51
08/10/2011
United Kingdom
A great product that does everything you'd expect.
An extremely versatile product. Has a solid feel to it and the 600 watt motor means it can cope with most foods. Really good for chopping and blending. Excellent for soups.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
mx52cat
15/10/2010
United Kingdom
Hand Blender
Blender is very reliable, very easy to use, it has all the accessories one might need for anything. Somehow big in size but most hand blenders are. So 5 stars for me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
AidoK
17/11/2019
United Kingdom
Poor review due to delicate coupler
I've used this quite a bit since buying it, unfortunately the coupler between motor and small container blender is delicate and broke.
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender