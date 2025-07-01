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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection handblender
Discontinued
Support
HR1366/03
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All (12)
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I put hard food in my Philips Chopper?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should
Contacting Philips
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