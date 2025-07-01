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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Chopper
Discontinued
Support
HR1397/10
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All (4)
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
Can I put hard food in my Philips Chopper?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
Contacting Philips
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