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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Juicer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Juicer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Juicer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Juicer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Juicer HR1836/02

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer

HR1836/02

4.2

| (52) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size ! *. Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day.

See all benefits

All in one compact design

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

  • 500 W

  • 1.5L in one go

Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

When activated, the drip stop will prevent the juicer from dripping. The drip stop spout is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials. With one simple move, you prevent the juice from dripping and keep your counter top clean.

Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

With only half the size*, this juicer takes limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

52

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

18/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

The product is very efficient

Excellent performance. Very cute, and easy to operate. It is very efficient in extracting juice. It is very easy to clean. Good product, and highly recommended

Cons

There's no dedicated outlet for the waste to come out unless it is open

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1836/05 Juicer

Date of Use 2019-08-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1836/05 Juicer

Date of Use 2019-08-18

04/02/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best juicer ever I was very pleased with it🙏🙏🙏🙏

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer

20/03/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The product is amazing!

I love this juicer, it's so easy to clean and use, it gives me 1 litre of juice. It can get a little messy, but of you're careful then it'll be fine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Avance collection juicer HR1869/70, HR1869/71, HR1869/73