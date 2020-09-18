2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size ! *. Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day.
500 W
1.5L in one go
When activated, the drip stop will prevent the juicer from dripping. The drip stop spout is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials. With one simple move, you prevent the juice from dripping and keep your counter top clean.
Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.
With only half the size*, this juicer takes limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.
4.2
of 5
52
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Mr Baah
18/09/2020
South Africa
The product is very efficient
Excellent performance. Very cute, and easy to operate. It is very efficient in extracting juice. It is very easy to clean. Good product, and highly recommended
Cons
There's no dedicated outlet for the waste to come out unless it is open
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1836/05 Juicer
Date of Use 2019-08-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1836/05 Juicer
Date of Use 2019-08-18
Ooda
04/02/2025
United Kingdom
Best juicer ever I was very pleased with it🙏🙏🙏🙏
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer
BANANA222
20/03/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product is amazing!
I love this juicer, it's so easy to clean and use, it gives me 1 litre of juice. It can get a little messy, but of you're careful then it'll be fine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer
Compared to Avance collection juicer HR1869/70, HR1869/71, HR1869/73