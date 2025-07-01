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Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2056/91
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All (4)
What is the ‘pulse’ function on my Philips blender?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
My Philips blender will not switch on
My Philips blender smells when I use it
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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