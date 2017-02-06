2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L glass jar
with filter
5 speed and pulse
Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.
Crush ice with this simple push button.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Adie
06/02/2017
United Kingdom
Love the product
I have used this for 7 years before the blender jar broke. I got pro- blender 5 afterwards but not the same. Am desperately in need to replace the jar.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Blender