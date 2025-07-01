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Food Preparation
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Blender
Discontinued
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HR2074/50
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All (1)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
Fruit juice from my Philips blender contains a lot of pulp
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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