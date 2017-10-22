2 year warranty
Discontinued
Extra power for superior blending and crushing
The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want.
750 W
2 L glass jar
with filter
Variable speed
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Awards
4.9
of 5
10
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Cris
22/10/2017
South Africa
The glass jar
Please send me the jar which I broke. In Portugal There is no way to get it. I cant aford play a new blender again. This blender is fabulous! Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
pielady
10/01/2014
United Kingdom
very good value
the ice crusher not so good as you cant get the ice out very easily but otherwise its a good solid machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender
eric
27/09/2012
United Kingdom
philips hr2094
This has so far been an excelent product . The only two poor points I found were when I tried to juice apples I did not get any juice ? and being new to smoothies I would have liked more inromation on recipies ie. an idea on what should be added to fruit to make a smoothie such as milk, ice, yogurt or Ice cream and frozen yogurt so that I couldmake up my own drinks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender