2 year warranty
All your nutrition in one blender.
Conquer any recipe with the Philips Daily Blender. Exclusive ProBlend 4 technology creates the perfect environment for quick and smooth blending.
550 W
2 L Plastic Jar
2 speeds + pulse
ProBlend Technology
Big 2 liter plastic jar with extra large spout for recipes for your entire family with easy serving.
All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.
The perfect power combining great performance for crushing ice while saving energy.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Tolu
10/07/2024
South Africa
Great product
Very Impressed with product. Works smoothly. Highly recommended
Pros
yes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender
Date of Use 2023-06-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender
Date of Use 2023-06-10
bkgalane
12/05/2024
South Africa
Verified buyer
Great quality
I am very happy with my blender. It's of a very good quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender
Date of Use 2023-04-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender
Date of Use 2023-04-12
Khulekani
23/03/2024
South Africa
Verified buyer
Philips Blender
The product is easy to use and it works great,I have no complaints about it.
Pros
None
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender
Date of Use 2023-11-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender
Date of Use 2023-11-23
Compared to predecessor RI2001
Working capacity 1.5L