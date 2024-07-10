ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2141/90

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

All your nutrition in one blender.

Conquer any recipe with the Philips Daily Blender. Exclusive ProBlend 4 technology creates the perfect environment for quick and smooth blending.

See all benefits

Designed to prepare all you need, fast and easy.

All your nutrition in one blender.

  • 550 W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • 2 speeds + pulse

  • ProBlend Technology

Family sized 2L super resistant plastic jar

Family sized 2L super resistant plastic jar

Big 2 liter plastic jar with extra large spout for recipes for your entire family with easy serving.

Dishwasher safe except for the main unit and blade assembly

Dishwasher safe except for the main unit and blade assembly

All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

550 Watts: superior performance with energy saving

550 Watts: superior performance with energy saving

The perfect power combining great performance for crushing ice while saving energy.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/07/2024

South Africa

South Africa

Great product

Very Impressed with product. Works smoothly. Highly recommended

Pros

yes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender

Date of Use 2023-06-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender

Date of Use 2023-06-10

12/05/2024

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Great quality

I am very happy with my blender. It's of a very good quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender

Date of Use 2023-04-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender

Date of Use 2023-04-12

23/03/2024

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Philips Blender

The product is easy to use and it works great,I have no complaints about it.

Pros

None

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender

Date of Use 2023-11-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2141/90 Blender

Date of Use 2023-11-23

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to predecessor RI2001

  2. Working capacity 1.5L