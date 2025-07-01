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All (4)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
Are the Philips Blender parts dishwasher safe?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the sides of my Philips Blender jar
My Philips Blender does not work
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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