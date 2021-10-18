2 year warranty
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.
450 W
5 speeds + turbo
Autodriven 3L Bowl
Cashmere grey
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
The powerful 450W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.
The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Biba17
18/10/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best!
A wonderful product. The mixer is everything I expected from the brand. I recommend it for any household.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Mixer
Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor