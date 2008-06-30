Search terms

1

Pure Essentials Collection

Food processor

HR7774/30
Find support for this product
  • Effortless excellence Effortless excellence Effortless excellence
    -{discount-value}

    Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

    HR7774/30
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Food Processor
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Effortless excellence

      Powerful food processor with bigger tube and bowl

      • 1000 W
      • Compact 2 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

      7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

      The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.

      XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

      XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

      The XL feeding tube takes whole fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them anymore.

      Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

      Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

      The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 eggwhites.

      Compact 2-in-1 setup saves countertop space

      Compact 2-in-1 setup saves countertop space

      Compact setup fits blender or bowl to save countertop space

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Adjustable blade for slices between 1-7 mm

      With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.

      1000 W motor

      With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Blender jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Cord length
        120 cm
        Power
        1000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Bowl capacity dough
        1700 g
        Bowl capacity dry
        3.4 L
        Speeds
        Variospeed
        Bowl capacity flour
        1000 g
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Bowl capacity liquid
        2 L

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Balloon beater
        Double beater for whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying
        Kneading tool
        For kneading, heavy kneading, mixing dough, batter
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • chopping
        • Beating
        • creaming
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        • mincing
        Citrus press
        For pressing of citrus fruits
        Recipe book
        Yes
        Number of inserts/discs
        2
        Reversible shredding disk
        For medium and fine shredding
        Adjustable slicing disk
        For 1-7 mm slices of fruit & vegetables
        Break resistant blender
        • blending
        • crushing
        • foaming
        • grinding
        • pureeing
        • homogenizing
        • liquidizing
        • milling
        • shaking
        • stirring

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Housing
        ABS
        Speed knob
        Brushed aluminium
        Bowl including lid and blender
        SAN
        Disks, chopping blade
        Stainless steel
        Function buttons
        Pulse, Ice
        Kneading tool, citrus press
        PP
        Pusher, inner pusher
        ABS, SAN
        Knife holder, balloon beater
        POM

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.