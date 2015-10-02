2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.5
of 5
14
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
David1903
02/10/2015
United Kingdom
No Replacements for my HS85
This is a great shaver but the cutting heads now need replacing. However they don't seem to be available anymore. If I have to replace my HS85 it could well be with another brand.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS85/44 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS85/44 shaving heads
RayYyy
12/11/2014
United Kingdom
Liked my shaver
cannot buy new blades for this shaver, will be forced to buy a new shaver, it probably won't be a Philishave what a shame I liked it as well
This review was made for HS85/63 shaving heads
This review was made for HS85/63 shaving heads
grizza
26/09/2014
United Kingdom
discontinued ??????
excellent product - the whole razor and shaving experience but it's a shame if I'm forced into buying a new razor because there are no heads available.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS85/60 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS85/60 shaving heads