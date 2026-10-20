2 year warranty
Discontinued
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.
6 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 60 min run time
Rinseable attachments
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.
Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Awards
4.5
of 5
221
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
OupaSakkie
20/10/2026
South Africa
Verified buyer
Very handy Trimmer
Good design ergonomically and easy to use. Switching attachments makes it an all round product and the battery reserve is super.
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-10-19
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-10-19
A from Africa
17/10/2026
South Africa
Verified buyer
Excellent product
Very convenient to use. Easy to change combs and head. Lasts very long.
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-10-15
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-10-15
MM06
06/08/2026
South Africa
Verified buyer
Great product!
Very happy with my product, best trimmer I have ever bought. Trims without any hassles
Pros
Perfect
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3940/15 8 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3940/15 8 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-29