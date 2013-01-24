Home
  Helping you to breastfeed for longer
    Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protect sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding.

      Helping you to breastfeed for longer

      Breast care, protects sore nipples

      • Medium (21 mm)
      • 2 pcs

      Help protect sore nipples during breastfeeding

      Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.

      Easy latch-on for your baby

      Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.

      Made with odourless, taste-free, ultra-fine silicone

      Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odourless, tasteless, ultra-fine silicone.

      Shaped to allow skin contact with baby

      Your baby can still feel and smell your skin and continue to stimulate your milk supply while suckling, and will return easily to the breast once your nipples have healed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        United Kingdom
        Yes

      • What is included

        Standard Nipple Protector
        2  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Diameter
        21  mm

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Design

        Allows baby to feel your skin
        Yes
        Allows baby to smell your skin
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Heal when still breastfeeding
        Yes

      • Functions

        Easy latch on
        Ultra-fine silicone

      • Material

        Nipple protector
        • BPA Free*
        • Silicone

