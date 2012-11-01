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Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow pacifiers

SCF178/64

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. A curved shield with 6 air holes for extra airflow helps reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Extra air holes let skin breathe

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

  • Soothe with the comfort of air

  • 6-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

01/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Breastfeed baby took this dummy

I had tried 3 different makes and I googled dummies taken by breastfeed babies and went out to get this dummy. It worked so I am a happy Mommy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers

01/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Breastfeed baby took this dummy

I had tried 3 different makes and I googled dummies taken by breastfeed babies and went out to get this dummy. It worked so I am a happy Mommy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year