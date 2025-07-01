2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF178/64
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?
How to sterilize Philips Avent soothers
How to clean my Philips Avent pacifier?
Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for healthy oral development?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair