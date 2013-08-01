2 year warranty
Discontinued
Comfortable and discreet
The unique Philips Avent SCF254/60 breast pads are specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.
60 day pads
Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.
Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
4.9
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Emma91
01/08/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent product
Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Emma91
01/08/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent product
Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
786786786
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Avent breast pad
This is item is excellent no leaks through your outfits.you stay dry and clean. It collects all the leakIng milk keeping you dry. I t works wonder .i only buy Phillips avent breastplate you could go for hours without changing it. But definatly very handy to keep. A spare in your handbag if going long distance etc
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.