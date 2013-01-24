Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Avent Moisturising Nipple Cream

SCF504/30
Avent
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Moisturises and softens skin Moisturises and softens skin Moisturises and softens skin
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Avent Moisturising Nipple Cream

    SCF504/30
    Find support for this product

    Moisturises and softens skin

    Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Avent Moisturising Nipple Cream

    Moisturises and softens skin

    Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits

    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Moisturises and softens skin

    With pure, medical-grade lanolin and aloe vera

    • 30 ml

    with coconut oil and aloe vera

    Contains coconut oil and aloe vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples.

    Baby friendly

    No need to remove prior to breastfeeding.

    Contains lanolin

    Contains Medilan™, an ultra-pure grade of lanolin that penetrates the skin's outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness.

    Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples

    Applied once or twice a day during pregnancy will help prepare the skin for breastfeeding and applied after the birth between feeds will help mothers to maintain healthy, supple skin.

    Technical Specifications

    • What is included

      Moisturising nipple cream
      1 tube

    • Design

      Tube
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stages
      0–6 months

    • Dimensions and Weight

      Volume
      30 ml

    • Functions

      Prepare for breastfeeding
      Yes

    • Ingredients

      Lanolin
      Yes
      Hydrogenated Polydecene
      Yes
      Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
      Yes
      Cocos Nucifera Oil
      Yes
      BHT
      Yes

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.