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    Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle

    SCF640/17

    For healthy, active feeding

    The Philips Avent Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique Avent Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle.

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    Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle

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    For healthy, active feeding

    Clinically proven to reduce colic

    • 1 Bottle
    • 4oz/125ml
    • Newborn flow nipple
    • 0m+
    Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

    Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

    Built-in Airflex Valve

    Built-in Airflex Valve

    The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.

    Clinically proven to reduce colic

    Clinically proven to reduce colic

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      • Wide neck

    • What is included

      Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      1  pcs

    • Bottle

      Material
      Highly durable
      Capacity
      125  oz

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6 months +
      • 0 - 6 months

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