2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
2 Bottles
4oz/125ml
Newborn flow nipple
0m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.4
of 5
11
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
WEIGHTS
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy for feeding, cleaning and doesn't leak!
I found this product a pleasure to use. Hygienic and easy to clean, comfortable for feeding baby. I was able to both breast feed and bottle feed which tells me that the teats are very natural to breast feeding. I was able to use both breast milk and formula with these bottles. Very versatile.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Drac3240
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
just the right size
Theese bottles are great for new born babies as they are comfy to hold and are very easy to clean, my bottles are 6 months old and not like some others on the market they have no wear marks and still look bramd new
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
MrsC1
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Works perfectly
I exclusively breastfed my newborn, but used this bottle to feed her whenever I couldn't breastfeed her. The best thing about this bottle is the airflex teat that has the perfect flow of milk, suitable for newborn. The design of the bottle made it easy to grip it. And it's BPA free, so I am free of worries :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.